Fiery flavors will heat up your core

Chilly temperatures call for chili spices, and there’s no quicker way to heat up your body than with the fiery sensation of hot peppers. Herbed Popcorn Chili & Soup Topper is the perfect vehicle for such a sensation.

Compliment your award-winning chili recipe with this popcorn topping for added crunch and flavor.

***

Ingredients …

4 cups air-popped popcorn Butter or original flavor cooking spray

1/4 teaspoon parsley flakes

1/4 teaspoon thyme

1/4 teaspoon dried basil

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon Cajun Creole seasoning or chili powder

***

Directions …

Place popcorn in a large, clean paper bag.

Spray popcorn lightly with cooking spray, about 5 quick sprays.

Sprinkle parsley, thyme, basil, oregano and Cajun Creole seasoning onto popcorn.

Close bag and shake to distribute seasoning.

Sprinkle on chili or soup at serving time.

Makes 4 cups.

Note: Makes a great snack too!

