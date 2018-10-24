Sweet potato bread a southern staple

Betty’s Sweet Potato Bread will put you and your family into the holiday spirit, offering a warm and savory addition to any comfort-food meal on these chilly fall days.
Just seven ingredients and less than 90 minutes to mmmmmmmm.
***
Ingredients …
3 cups mashed sweet potatoes
2 cups sugar
1 stick of butter (softened)
3 eggs
1 – 5 oz. can of evaporated milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
¼ cup self-rising flour
***
Directions …
Cook potatoes and mash them. In a medium bowl mix sugar, milk, eggs and butter. Add to potatoes. Add flour. Mix well. Add vanilla. Pour in pan, 9×13, and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. You may add raisins if you like them. May have to adjust time according to oven.
Betty Locklear is a Laurinburg resident.