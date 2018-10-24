Sweet potato bread a southern staple

Betty’s Sweet Potato Bread will put you and your family into the holiday spirit, offering a warm and savory addition to any comfort-food meal on these chilly fall days.

Just seven ingredients and less than 90 minutes to mmmmmmmm.

Ingredients …

3 cups mashed sweet potatoes

2 cups sugar

1 stick of butter (softened)

3 eggs

1 – 5 oz. can of evaporated milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

¼ cup self-rising flour

Directions …

Cook potatoes and mash them. In a medium bowl mix sugar, milk, eggs and butter. Add to potatoes. Add flour. Mix well. Add vanilla. Pour in pan, 9×13, and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. You may add raisins if you like them. May have to adjust time according to oven.

Betty Locklear is a Laurinburg resident.