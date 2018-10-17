Try Savory Potato Patties with Ham and Cheese at any meal

These Savory Potato Patties with Ham and Cheese are a scrumptious treat made with tasty potatoes that are fried to perfection.

Ingredients …

12 oz. of mashed potatoes (yellow potatoes)

1 cup of bread flour, plus a couple of tablespoons for the table

1 packet (1/4 oz., 7gr) of fast acting instant yeast

1 egg

Salt to taste

12 slices of ham

12 small, round thick slices of provolone cheese

Oil for frying

Directions …

In a large bowl, combine the mashed potatoes with 2/3 cup of bread flour and the instant yeast. Mix to combine.

Add the egg and a little bit of salt to taste. Mix to combine again.

Add the rest of the flour and mix. The dough needs to be soft and only slightly sticky. Add more flour if needed.

Move the dough to a clean, floured counter. Knead quickly and roll out to about 1/4 inch (0.6 cm) thickness.

With a round cookie cutter (or the top of a cup) cut out as many discs as you can. Mine are 2.5 inch (6.35 cm) in diameter each. Make sure to re-roll the scraps. You should get about 24 discs.

Wrap each thick slice of cheese with one slice of ham.

Place between two potato dough discs and seal well the edges.

Warm up the oil for frying, test with a wooden spoon or a little piece of dough to see if the oil is ready for frying. The oil will be at the right temperature when little bubbles forms around the dough and it gradually changes color to golden. Fry the potato patties a few at a time, turning them around, until deep golden on both sides. Drain well from the oil, and serve hot.

Notes …

To make 12 oz. of mashed potatoes you need about 1 lb. of potatoes.

Wash and peel the potatoes. Cut in half and place in a pan. Cover with salted water, bring to slow boil and cook for about 15 minutes depending on the size of the potatoes. Pass through a ricer when still hot. Let it cool down a bit before adding the rest of the ingredients.

Makes 12 patties, serving three or four.

