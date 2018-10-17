Satisfy a sweet tooth with Confetti Popcorn Balls

You need something sweet … fast. Or you need something different for a gathering this weekend … something simple and fast.

How about Cornfetti Popcorn Balls?

Popcorn will be the star of this snack that incorporates both sweetness and fun colors, and your guests or family will enjoy these treats — if there is any left after you get through with them.

***

Ingredients …

12 cups popped popcorn

¼ cup light corn syrup

2 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted

1 cup confectioner’s sugar

1 cup mini marshmallows

1 tablespoon water

½ teaspoon vanilla

Tiny nonpareils

***

Directions …

Place popcorn in a large bowl.

In large saucepan, combine corn syrup, butter, confectioner sugar, marshmallows and water. Heat over low heat, stirring until mixture is blended; add vanilla.

Pour mixture over popcorn. Let cool 2 minutes.

Place nonpareils on plate. Shape popcorn into small balls and roll in nonpareils.

For more popcorn recipes, go online to www.popcorn.org.