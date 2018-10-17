Refreshing strawberry cake everyone will enjoy

Strawberry cake … it’s not just for summer.
Betty Locklear of Laurinburg, who says she enjoys trying new recipes all the time, submitted this one from the family archives.
“We run a local produce market and always have access to fresh fruits and vegetables,” she said.
***
Ingredients …
1 package white cake mix
1 package strawberry jello
3 Tablespoon flour
½ cup water
½ cup strawberries
½ cup cooking oil
4 or 5 large eggs
***
Directions …
Mix cake mix, jello and flour. Break eggs in cup and finish filling with water if not filled.
Add ½ cup water. Beat with electric beater until smooth (about 3 minutes) Add strawberries and cooking oil. Mix well. Pour in greased pans and cook in 350 degrees oven. Makes three layers or one sheet cake
***
To prepare the icing …
1 stick margarine (softened)
1 box powered sugar
½ cup strawberries
Mix softened margarine, sugar and strawberries. Spread on cooled cake.
Sift powdered sugar over top.