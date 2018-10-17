Refreshing strawberry cake everyone will enjoy

Strawberry cake … it’s not just for summer.

Betty Locklear of Laurinburg, who says she enjoys trying new recipes all the time, submitted this one from the family archives.

“We run a local produce market and always have access to fresh fruits and vegetables,” she said.

***

Ingredients …

1 package white cake mix

1 package strawberry jello

3 Tablespoon flour

½ cup water

½ cup strawberries

½ cup cooking oil

4 or 5 large eggs

***

Directions …

Mix cake mix, jello and flour. Break eggs in cup and finish filling with water if not filled.

Add ½ cup water. Beat with electric beater until smooth (about 3 minutes) Add strawberries and cooking oil. Mix well. Pour in greased pans and cook in 350 degrees oven. Makes three layers or one sheet cake

***

To prepare the icing …

1 stick margarine (softened)

1 box powered sugar

½ cup strawberries

Mix softened margarine, sugar and strawberries. Spread on cooled cake.

Sift powdered sugar over top.