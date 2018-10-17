This ‘almost-famous’ wild game chili will warm the day

Summer is officially over. You can tell by the drop in temperatures that will be noticeable this weekend — which should trigger an urge for the very best meal those coller temps can offer: chili.

The Broken Arrow Ranch in Texas answers that urge with Chris’ Almost Famous Wild Game Chili, giving the hunter a leg up on creating flavors with their bagging of wild game like deer and wild boar. Oh, and why not a little beer?

***

Ingredients …

3 lbs chili meat (2 lb Venison Chili, 1 lb Wild Boar Chili)

2 tbsp cooking oil

1 12-ounce can/bottle beer (preferably ale)

1 large onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 jalapeno pepper, finely chopped

2 chipotle peppers canned in adobo sauce, chopped

1 tbsp adobo sauce (from the chipotle peppers in adobo)

1 tbsp tomato paste

5 tbsp chili powder

4 tsp ground cumin seed

1 tbsp paprika

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

2 tsp cornstarch (optional)

***

Directions …

Use heavy cast iron or aluminum pot with tight fitting lid. Brown meat in cooking oil.

Add ½ can of beer and cook the browned meat, covered, over low heat for about 1 hour. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking. While meat is cooking, chop the onion, garlic, jalapeno, and chipotle. To make a mild version, before chopping the jalapeno split it in half and use a spoon to remove the seeds and internal membrane (these produce most of a pepper’s “heat”). You can make the chili spicier by leaving more of the seeds and membrane.

Drain the juices into a skillet and sauté the onion, jalapeno, and garlic in the juices until the onion is opaque. Pour this mixture back into the pot with the meat and add the remaining ingredients. Cook covered over low heat for about 2 ½ – 3 hrs, adding more beer if needed. The key is cooking it slowly for several hours. The chili should be cooked at a low simmer, not boiling. Stir occasionally.

If necessary add more chili powder, cumin, and salt to taste. If you desire a thicker chili, make a slurry with the cornstarch and a little water. Stir in the cornstarch mixture to the chili just before it has finished cooking. Serve over tamales or Fritos with cheese and sour cream.

This recipe will serve eight to 10 hungry folks.

For more wild game recipes, go online at www.wildgame.com and click on the “Recipes” tab.