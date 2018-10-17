Perfect time of year for warm pumpkin bread

It’s fall, and Halloween is just around the corner — all of which mkeans it’s a terrific time for some fresh-baked bread. And what could be better than a loaf of wonderful pumpkin bread?

OK, maybe that stash of chocolate you squirreled away so it wouldn’t get gone by roaming trick-or-treaters. But that’s another story.

Today, I’m going to take you on a journey to prepare a gluten-free pumpkin bread that nobody will be able to just have one slice. It takes just 20 minutes to prepare, about 45 minutes to bake and perhaps another 45 minutes to cool.

Then, it’s slicing time!

***

Ingredients …

2 cups of gluten free all purpose flour

1-1/2 teaspoons of psyllium husk

1 teaspoon of baking soda

1 traspoon of kosher salt

1 teaspoon of Cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon of cloves

1 cup pumpkin Puree

2 eggs

1/2 cup of Brown sugar

1/2 cup sugar

1/8 cup of oil

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

***

Directions …

Heat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour a 9-by 5-inch loaf pan.

Mixing the dry ingredients. Whisk together the flour mix, psyllium husk, baking soda, kosher salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. Set aside.

Mixing the wet ingredients. Put the pumpkin puree into the bowl of a stand mixer. (You can also stir this by hand.) With the mixer running on low speed, add 1 egg. When it is fully incorporated into the puree, add the second egg. When it is incorporated, add the brown sugar and white sugar. When they have disappeared into the puree, add the oil and vanilla extract. Stir until combined.

Finishing the batter. With the mixer running, add the flour mixture, a bit at a time, until the flour is fully incorporated. Keep the mixer running on medium speed and let the batter grow airy.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan.

Baking the pumpkin bread. Slide the loaf pan into the oven. Bake until the edges of the pumpkin bread are starting to come away from the edges of the pan and a toothpick inserted into the center of the pumpkin bread comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes.

Allow the bread to cool in the pan for 20 minutes then turn it out onto a cooling rack. Do not slice the pumpkin bread until it has cooled to room temperature.

TammySue Vincent is a celiac and the editor’s wife.