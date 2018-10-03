Changing my mind about zoodles … for good

It’s that time of the week again, and this time the recipe has come to prove tastebuds change and I really need to stop writing that I don’t like things.

This week I’ve given y’all a “Cowboy Butter Chicken with Zucchini Noodles” dinner, and yes, I am aware several recipes ago I said I did not like zoodles. Update: I just couldn’t follow directions I guess.

I think I said in one article I was trying to go Keto, so I had found this recipe, but an update on the whole diet thing: I failed. I have no willpower and I cannot cut out ice cream and cookies. I do however enjoy zucchini noodles and I’ve enjoyed the Keto recipes, so I’m gonna keep pretending like everything is OK but fill my “share-size” of peanut butter M&M’s back up in my office drawer.

Moving on from my failures of a diet change, this is definitely one of my favorite recipes I’ve done — it’s spicy and delicious. It gives one of those kicks that builds as you eat and clears your sinuses, which is great because my allergies have been acting up.

The thing I’ve learned about zoodles is YOU HAVE TO LET THEM SIT AND DRAIN. Do not believe those recipes where they say to let sit for five to 10 minutes then squeeze out water — it still ends up mushy. I found letting mine sit for 30 minutes, then doing a quick saute in a pan with the sauce you’re about to learn about does the trick.

I have a hand spiralizer and I wash them, then use the thick side to spiralize them, then let them sit in a colander in the sink for 30 minutes and it’s worked pretty well so far.

When I first made this recipe I didn’t use enough zucchini because, let me tell you, it may look like enough when you spiralize it but it isn’t — it shrinks, then you end up with a sad plate.

Also, there will be more zoodle recipes coming to this column. I apologize now for them, but also for saying I didn’t like them before .

***

Ingredients …

2 chicken breasts cut in strips

2 large zucchinis or 4 medium ones

4 tablespoons of butter

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

2 tablespoons of garlic

1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard

1/4 a cup of chicken broth

2 tablespoons of Sriracha

Cayenne pepper

Paprika

Parsley

Chives

Red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper

***

Instructions …

First use a spiralizer to turn your zucchini into noodles then let sit in a colander for 30 minutes with a bit of salt mixed in.

Once the noodles have sat put a skillet on medium high heat and add a tablespoon of butter. Once that melts add in chicken and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Let cook for about a minute then add garlic and sprinkle red pepper flakes on them.

Stir and let cook for a few more minutes cooking until cooked. Move to a plate.

In the same skillet add the remaining butter. Once it’s melted add the lemon juice, Dijon mustard, half the Sriracha, chicken broth, and sprinkle paprika and cayenne pepper.

Once this begins simmering add zoodles, parsley and chives. Stir together and let cook for 2 to 3 minutes to cook the zucchini once the zucchini is almost done add the chicken back and the remainder of the Sriracha. Cook for another minute until zoodles are done.

Then serve and enjoy!