Baked caramel rice custard is a fabulous dessert

I love caramel. Not quite as much as chocolate, but pretty close. We don’t usually have a lot of desserts, but when we do I’m usually looking for recipes that are gluten-free and sweet.

Not long ago I came across a recipe for baked caramel rice custard, and I knew it was something I had to try at least once. And now that I have, it’s going to be a regular.

One of the best things about this recipe is that there are only five ingredients — but feel free to jazz things up with things like whipped cream, fresh berries or whatever you want.

I promise you will enjoy this.

***

Ingredients …

3 cups of fat free milk

1/2 Cup of Cream of Rice cereal (uncooked)

2 teaspoons of Vanilla extract

3 eggs

1 cup of sugar

***

Directions …

Bring milk to a boil in a medium pot. Slowly add cereal and stir constantly

Continue to stir on medium heat for 1 minute, then remove from heat, let it cool down for 4 minuets, then add the vanilla extract.

Mix the eggs and 1/3 cup of sugar until blended, then add to the cereal mixture, and let sit

Cook the remaining 2/3 cup of sugar in a medium pot on medium heat until it is melted and is golden brown, stirring occasionally.

Quickly pour the golden brown caramel into a 1-1/2 quart baking dish, make sure the bottom of the dish is completely covered. Pour the cereal into the dish.

Use a 13×9 in pan to use as a water bath and add 2 cups of hot water in the pan and then place the baking pan in the water bath and place in the oven, baking at 325 degrees for 1 hour or until the knife comes out of custard clean.

Let cool on a wire rack and then remove from pan onto a serving plate.

TammySue Vincent is a celiac and the editor’s wife.