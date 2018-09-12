Popsorn sports bars are filled with fiber and protein

Everybody loves popcorn — the granddaddy of all snack foods. Discovered in the Americas thousands of years ago, popcorn has captivated people for centuries with its mythical, magical charm. Yet through the ages, popcorn has remained relatively unchanged. Popcorn is a seed, which just happens to do some nifty things when heated.

The following recipe for Sports Bars will simply burst with energy, and will be something you’ll want to try over and over.

There is fiber and protein from nutritious ingredients in a handy crispy bar — and without corn syrup.

***

Ingredients …

2 quarts popped popcorn

1/2 cup sliced almonds

1/2 cup shredded coconut

1/2 cup chopped dried apricots

1/2 cup sweetened dried cranberries

1/2 cup roasted soy nuts (or shelled sunflower seeds)

3 tablespoons butter or margarine

2/3 cup honey

1/4 cup brown sugar (light or dark)

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

***

Directions …

Preheat oven to 300 degrees F.

Line a 13×9-inch pan with foil and spray lightly with cooking spray; set aside. Place popcorn, almonds, coconut, apricots, cranberries and soy nuts in a large bowl; set aside, In a small saucepan, heat butter, honey, brown sugar, vanilla and salt over medium heat.

Stir to blend and bring to a boil. Boil 2 minutes, stirring constantly; pour over popcorn mixture.

Stir to blend all ingredients and pour into foil-lined pan.

With damp hands, press mixture lightly and evenly into pan.

Bake 30 minutes or until lightly browned.

Cool in pan at least 3 hours before cutting into rectangles to serve.

Wrap individually in plastic wrap and store in an airtight container up to 2 weeks.

