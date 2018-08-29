Southern fried chicken minus the gluten

Let’s just admit it … you can’t be a true southerner without putting fried chicken near or at the top of your most beloved southern meals.

But like many foods in the South, fried usually means breading — which is a bad day waiting to happen for celiacs. But don’t worry, I’ve got a solution!

Follow these simple instructions using ingredients easily found at most grocery stores, and you can create some tasty, juicy southern fried chicken.

Here we go.

***

Ingredients …

1 quart buttermilk

1 tablespoon paprika

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

Kosher salt and cracked black pepper

560 grams All-Purpose Gluten-Free Flour Mix, recipe follows, (King Arthur)

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

2 chicken breasts, each cut in half

2 chicken thighs

2 chicken legs

2 chicken wings

1/2 cup canola oil (you could also use grapeseed or vegetable oil)

***

Directions …

Heat the oven to 450 degrees F. Lay down a piece of parchment paper on a baking sheet.

Whisk together the buttermilk, paprika, garlic power, and onion powder. Add a pinch of salt and pepper and stir.

Whisk together a pinch each of salt and pepper, flour mix, and smoked paprika.

Set a large cast-iron skillet on medium-high heat. As the pan is heating, line up the chicken, the bowl of batter, and the spiced flour. Pour the oil into the hot pan.

When the oil has reached 375 degrees F, dip a piece of chicken in the batter. Shake off any excess liquid. Dip the chicken in the flour and coat it entirely. Place the chicken in the hot oil. Repeat with all the pieces of chicken.

Don’t overcrowd the pan. You can always do this in two batches.

Flip the chicken pieces when the bottoms are nicely browned. When both sides are browned, put the chicken pieces onto the prepared baking sheet.

Finishing the chicken: When all the chicken has been browned and laid on the baking sheet, put the baking sheet in the oven. Cook the chicken until the legs have reached an internal temperature of 185 degrees F and the breasts measure 155 degrees

TammySue Vincent is a celiac and the editor’s wife.