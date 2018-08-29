Grilled pesto potato salad good as a side or main course

Warm weather means it’s time to break out the BBQ, and what better side to pair with your favorite main course than grilled pesto potato salad? Enjoy alone or pair with grilled meat or fish for a filling summer meal.

The pop of pesto (typically made from a combination of crushed pine nuts, garlic, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, olive oil, and basil leaves), Parmesan and pepper seasoning to the grilled red potatoes, this salad can conveniently be prepared with only a couple of bowls, a gas grilled and a microwave.

Your guests will devour this dish faster than you can say, “Pass the pesto potato salad, pretty please.”

***

Ingredients …

3 lbs medium-size red potatoes

Olive oil cooking spray

1/3 cup white or golden balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

3 cloves garlic, minced

Freshly ground pepper to taste

1/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup finely minced fresh basil

1/4 cup toasted pine nuts (optional)

***

Directions …

Place potatoes in a large microwave-safe bowl; cover with lid or plastic wrap.

Note: If using plastic wrap, make sure plastic wrap is not touching any ingredients and poke one small hole in cover to vent.

Microwave on high for 10 to 12 minutes or until potatoes are tender (cooking time may vary depending on microwave).

Use oven mitts to carefully remove from microwave.

When cool enough to handle, cut potatoes in half or quarters and spray liberally with olive oil spray.

Grill over high heat for 5 to 7 minutes, turning occasionally, until grill lines are apparent.

Remove from grill and let cool.

Cut into bite-size pieces and place in a large bowl.

Whisk together vinegar, oil, salt and garlic; pour over potatoes and toss lightly to coat.

Season with pepper, then cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Just before serving, toss with Parmesan cheese and basil, then sprinkle with pine nuts.