Beach Party Popcorn a good end to a day on the sand

Think the summer trips to the beach are over? Think again — and when you do, don’t forget to include some memorable snacks for the weekend.

Beach Party Popcorn might just be one of those snacks that your family and friends talk about for years, and it’s a breeze to put together. Here’s how:

***

Ingredients …

1/3 cup melted butter

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1-2 drops hot pepper sauce

2 quarts popped popcorn

2 cups seasoned assorted snacks

1/2 package (0.56 oz.) bacon-onion dip mix

***

Directions …

Add soy sauce and hot pepper sauce to 1/3 cup melted butter.

Put popped popcorn and seasoned assorted snacks in a large bowl.

Pour butter/soy mixture over popped popcorn and snacks; toss.

Sprinkle with bacon-onion dip mix; toss again.

Spread mixture on a jelly roll pan (15 1/2 by 10 1/2 by 1 inch) and bake in a 350-degree Fahrenheit for oven 8-10 minutes, stirring once.

Yield: 2-1/2 quarts