Easy southwest potato salad will jazz up a summer meal

In just 30 minutes, have a delicious packed lunch, vegetarian taco filling, or salad topping of potato salad packed with vegetables and flavorful spices.

***

Easy Southwest Potato Salad

***

Ready Time: 30 minutes

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Potato Type: Reds

Serves: 6

Prep Method: Boiled

***

Ingredients …

1½ lbs. red potatoes, cubed

1 cup frozen corn, thawed

⅓ cup thinly sliced red onion

½ cup diced red bell pepper

1 small jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

3 Tablespoons lime juice

3 Tablespoons olive oil, plus more for sautéing vegetables

¾ teaspoons salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon chili powder

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 (15 oz.) can black beans, rinsed and drained

2 green onions, chopped

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

***

Directions …

Place diced potatoes in a large pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and simmer until tender, about 12-15 minutes. Rinse with cold water and drain. Set aside to cool.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium high heat, sauté the corn, red onion, bell pepper, jalapeño and garlic for about 5 minutes until veggies are softened and slightly charred.

In a small bowl, whisk together lime juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, cumin, chili powder and cayenne pepper.

Add the potatoes to a large bowl, along with the sautéed vegetables. Toss with the oil and lime juice mixture. Stir in the black beans, green onions and fresh cilantro until well combined. Chill for at least 2 hours before serving.

Learn more about this and other great recipes at PotatoGoodness.com.