Want popcorn? Try this snack with a flare of Mexico

Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisines are typically knows for bold and blood-pumping ingredients.

And while other cultures may use rice, potatoes or pasta as the base for meal making, Mexican cuisine is based in corn, or maize, and features a wide range of corn products (tamales, tortillas, tacos).

If you’re looking for an indigenous taste of the old, old “South” try this recipe for Chili Lime Popcorn.

Popcorn pays homage to its birthplace with this simple recipe that combines a splash of lime juice with a dash of chili powder for a snack that shouts Viva Mexico!

***

Ingredients …

1 quart popped popcorn

1 teaspoon brewer’s yeast powder (or nutritional yeast; available in health food stores)

1 teaspoon lime juice

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

***

Directions …

Preheat oven to 300° F.

Spread popcorn on a baking sheet.

Sprinkle yeast powder, lime juice, chili powder and salt over popcorn.

Heat about 7 minutes and toss just before serving.

Serve warm.

