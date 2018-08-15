Try a healthy, gluten-free cauliflower pizza crust

TammySue Vincent Cooking Gluten-free TammySue Vincent Cooking Gluten-free

It’s the weekend, and your family is craving pizza. It happens … often.

But you know there’s no way you can order or even create a pizza that includes a regular pizza crust. It’s full of gluten, usually high amounts. So what to do?

Well, I’ve got the solution — and it might even be a good, healthy option, too. Try a cauliflower pizza crust!

I know, the kids won’t like it just hearing what it is. So don’t tell them, at least until after they’ve finished their dinner. You can rest assured they will enjoy it — and might not even be able to tell what you’ve done here.

So here’s how:

Ingredients …

1/2 head cauliflower, coarsely chopped

1/2 cup shredded Italian cheese blend

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 egg

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

salt and ground black pepper to taste

Directions …

Place cauliflower pieces through the feeding tube of the food processor using the grating blade; pulse until all the cauliflower is shredded

Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add cauliflower, cover, and steam until tender, about 15 minutes. Transfer cauliflower to a large bowl and refrigerate, stirring occasionally, until cooled, about 15 minutes.

Preheat an oven to 450 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicon mat.

Stir Italian cheese blend, parsley, egg, garlic, salt, and pepper into cauliflower until evenly incorporated. Pour mixture onto the prepared baking sheet; press and shape into a pizza crust.

Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, about 15 minutes.

TammySue Vincent is a celiac and the editor’s wife.