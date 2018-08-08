Classes offered to help start those fall gardens

LAURINBURG — Thinking about starting a fall garden? Now is the time to begin.

The NC Cooperative Extension, SCotland County office, is offering two courses that can help.

They are:

Fall Vegetable Gardening Class

Ever wondered about growing a fall vegetable garden? Now is the time to get started. Join us for a refresher or are a new gardener wanting to learn all about vegetables and herbs that can successfully be grown in Scotland County during our fall and winter months.

Information covered will include how to get started, insect and disease problems, seeds vs plants, fertilization and general information on container grown vegetables. The vegetable gardening class will be held at Scotland County Cooperative Extension, 231 E. Cronly St., Laurinburg. Class is Wednesday, Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon.

There is no charge for the class, but pre-registration is required. Call NC Cooperative Extension, Scotland County office at 910-277-2422 to register.

Extension Gardener Evening Short Course

Interested in getting started or learning more about gardening in and around your home and landscape? NC Cooperative Extension, Scotland County office is offering a 6-week evening gardening short course. This course is designed for the homeowner or person interested in gardening. No experience is required, but for the seasoned gardener this will be a good refresher.

Class titles are ‘Think before you Plant,’ ‘Growing Healthy Soil,’ ‘The Care and Growing of Fruit Trees,’ ‘Selecting and Caring for Ornamental Plants,’ and ‘Diagnosing Plant Problems and Pest Management.’ Each class will have both lecture and hands-on activities.

The first class, held on Tuesday Aug. 14, at 5:30 p.m., Think Before your Plant, will help you make the most of your yard by looking at the big picture to determine what you want and need from your landscape, the best location for different types of plantings, and to increase your understanding of how your yard can contribute to the health of our local ecosystems.

The following classes will build on each previous class. It is recommended to take the entire series, but if you are interested in a specific topic, register for that class. Complete class information can be found at https://scotland.ces.ncsu.edu/

Classes are free, but pre-registration is required. First class is Tuesday, Aug.t 14, at 5:30 p.m. at 231 E. Cronly St., Laurinburg. Register by contacting NC Cooperative Extension, Scotland County Office at 910-277-2422 by Monday Aug. 13, at 4 p.m.