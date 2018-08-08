A mediterranean-style healthy cooking series being offered

LUMBERTON — The N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Robeson County Center in Lumberton is offering a healthy cooking series titled “Med Instead of Meds” starting next month.

The series will be held Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25, Oct. 9 and 16 from 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day at the O.P. Owens Agriculture Center , located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton.

Participants will learn med tips, life hacks, and recipes through hands-on activities that will help make more healthful choices.

The registration fee for the series is $20 (check or money order only, made payable to Robeson County Cooperative Extension) and covers handouts and supplies. A completed registration form and fee must be mailed to: Cooperative Extension, P.O. Box 2280, Lumberton, N.C. 28359, or delivered to the Extension Center by Aug. 28.

The minimum number of participants needed to hold each class is five (maximum of 10); less than five will result in the cancellation of the class. There are no refunds unless series is canceled.

For information on this series or to receive a registration form, contact Janice Fields, Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agent ([email protected]), or Christy Strickland, County Extension director ([email protected]), at 910-671-3276.

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made by Aug. 28 by calling Cooperative Extension at 910-671-3276.

