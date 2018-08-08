Have an urge for some smooth chocolate?

Courtesy photo Dark chocolate mousse with a little whipped cream and chocolate shavings will easily satisfy any urge for chocolate. And this recipe is gluten free. Courtesy photo Dark chocolate mousse with a little whipped cream and chocolate shavings will easily satisfy any urge for chocolate. And this recipe is gluten free.

Let’s face it, sometimes we just need some chocolate. And usually, dark chocolate is the best bet. It’s often promoted as the healthiest of all chocolates, so latch onto that and run.

For those of us who are celiacs, it’s still important to go gluten free, so be sure to check all ingredients before putting this luscious dessert together.

Dark Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients …

7 ounces of semisweet chocolate

6 tablespoons unslated butter

6 large eggs, separated

1/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons of sugar

Ingredients for the toppings

1 cup chilled heavy cream

3 tablespoons of sugar

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

Directions …

Heat chocolate and butter in a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water (bottom of bowl should not touch water), stirring occasionally, until chocolate and butter are melted and well blended, about 5 minutes. Set chocolate mixture aside.

Using an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat egg yolks and one-quarter cup sugar in a medium bowl until pale and fluffy, about 5 minutes.

Using electric mixer with clean beaters, beat egg whites and remaining 3 tablespoons sugar in another medium bowl until medium-stiff peaks form, about 3 minutes. Using a large spatula, gently fold egg yolk mixture into chocolate mixture until no streaks remain. Starting in the center of the mixture and working your way toward the edges of the bowl, gently fold egg whites into chocolate mixture (make sure to scrape up from the bottom), rotating bowl as you go, until no streaks remain (this will incorporate the egg whites without deflating them; you don’t want to lose volume).

Divide mousse among ramekins, smooth surface, and chill at least 4 hours.

Do ahead …

Mousse can be made four days ahead, then cover and keep chilled.

For the topping, whip cream and sugar in a medium bowl until medium peaks form. Just before serving, spoon large dollops of whipped cream on top of each mousse and, using a fine mesh sieve, dust with cocoa powder.

Yield: Eight 6-ounce servings

