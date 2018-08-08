Popcorn s’mores are a good treat

With National Popcorn Month looming ahead in October, it’s a good tiome to start thinking of those sweet, savory fall snacks — and here’s one of those.
Popcorn s’mores will be a hit at any gathering or even just a treat for your family.
***
Popcorn s’mores
***
Ingredients …
1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter or margarine
1/2 cup corn syrup
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
10 cups freshly popped popcorn
1 package (10 1/2 oz.) miniature marshmallows
2 cups mini graham cookies (teddy bears)
1 cup chocolate chips
***
Directions …
Combine brown sugar, butter and corn syrup in medium saucepan.
Cook over high heat for 5 minutes; remove from heat and stir in baking soda.
Combine popcorn and marshmallows in large bowl.
For more popcorn recipes, go to https://recipes.popcorn.org.
Pour sugar mixture over popcorn to coat.
Gently stir in graham cookies and chocolate chips.
Spread mixture evenly into greased 15 x 10 inch pan.
Let cool completely. Break into pieces.
Yield: 20 servings.
Store in an airtight container.