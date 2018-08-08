Popcorn s’mores are a good treat

Courtesy photo Popcorn s’mores will be a hit at any gathering or even just a treat for your family. Courtesy photo Popcorn s’mores will be a hit at any gathering or even just a treat for your family.

With National Popcorn Month looming ahead in October, it’s a good tiome to start thinking of those sweet, savory fall snacks — and here’s one of those.

Popcorn s’mores will be a hit at any gathering or even just a treat for your family.

***

Popcorn s’mores

***

Ingredients …

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter or margarine

1/2 cup corn syrup

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

10 cups freshly popped popcorn

1 package (10 1/2 oz.) miniature marshmallows

2 cups mini graham cookies (teddy bears)

1 cup chocolate chips

***

Directions …

Combine brown sugar, butter and corn syrup in medium saucepan.

Cook over high heat for 5 minutes; remove from heat and stir in baking soda.

Combine popcorn and marshmallows in large bowl.

Pour sugar mixture over popcorn to coat.

Gently stir in graham cookies and chocolate chips.

Spread mixture evenly into greased 15 x 10 inch pan.

Let cool completely. Break into pieces.

Yield: 20 servings.

Store in an airtight container.