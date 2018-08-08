Give this summer favorite a try

Courtesy photo Follow five easy steps and roast fingerling potatoes with red bell peppers and red onions for an easy summertime dish. Courtesy photo Follow five easy steps and roast fingerling potatoes with red bell peppers and red onions for an easy summertime dish.

Long gone are the days spent waiting for potatoes to boil. Instead follow five easy steps and roast fingerling potatoes with red bell peppers and red onions. Whisk in the lemon, thyme leaves and mayonnaise for a new-age twist on an old-time favorite.

This roasted fingerling potato salad with lemon and thyme will quickly become one of your summertime regulars.

Roasted Fingerling Potato Salad

with Lemon and Thyme

Ready time: 50 minutes

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Prep method: Baked

Ingredients …

— Salad

1-1/2 lbs. fingerling potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch circles

1 red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 red onion, cut into 1-inch cubes (do not separate layers)

3 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

— Dressing

1/4 cup light or olive oil based mayonnaise

1-1/2 Tablespoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

1-1/2 teaspoons lemon zest

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Directions …

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Toss all salad ingredients together in a large bowl.

Spread in a single layer on a large baking sheet and cook for 20 to 25 minutes or until potatoes start to brown.

Let cool for at least 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, whisk together all dressing ingredients in a medium bowl; toss with cooled vegetables.

Serve at room temperature or chilled. Makes 6 servings.

