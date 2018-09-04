Yard sales raise money for community projects

Jael Pembrick | Laurinburg Exchange A couple of food vendors show off their burgers and hot dogs during Saturday’s yard sale. Jael Pembrick | Laurinburg Exchange A couple of food vendors show off their burgers and hot dogs during Saturday’s yard sale.

LAURINBURG — Bargains, good food and smiles were shared by many Laurinburg residents Saturday during a pair of yard sales that raised money for community projects.

The two yard sales took place early Saturday morning — one at St. Mary Catholic Church and the other at American Legion Post 50 for the Pilot Club of Laurinburg.

”I think it always helps when you have several large yard sales going on at one time,” said Rebecca Brooks, fundraising chair for Laurinburg Pilot Club.

Brooks said her club used to be concerned about having large events on the same day, but they realized it just brings out more people.

“We raised around $6,000,” said Nancy Reicher, member of St. Mary Catholic Church and Laurinburg Pilot club, which is about $1,000 more than last year.

“Everything was dirt cheap, so it was a lot to purchase,” she added.

The sales included toys, electronics, holiday items, furniture and food. Filipino options like egg rolls, pork and beef skewers, and noodles gave a twist to the menu, along with hot dogs and hamburgers.

The church donated leftover items to Habitat for Humanity.

Pilot Club of Laurinburg also did well Saturday, selling baked goods, glassware, books, and clothes.

“I think it is the most we have made at a yard sale so far,” Brooks shared, “We exceeded our goal of $1,500.”

She reports that what they have left will go to Helping Hand, one of their community projects, and large items will go to Habitat for Humanity. Some of the projects funded by the group include college scholarships, an Dementia Alliance Support Group, the Brain Minders program, and Vial of Life stroke awareness project.

“I’d like to thank the community for always supporting our projects and fundraisers,” Brooks added.

St. Mary Catholic Church is now getting ready for its annual fish fry on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m and again 5 to 7 p.m. The plates are being sold for $8 and it will be held at the church, 800 S. Main St., Laurinburg.

To reach Jael Pembrick call 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

Jael Pembrick | Laurinburg Exchange A couple of food vendors show off their burgers and hot dogs during Saturday’s yard sale. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_YSfood.jpg Jael Pembrick | Laurinburg Exchange A couple of food vendors show off their burgers and hot dogs during Saturday’s yard sale.

Saturday brought crowds to local pair of events