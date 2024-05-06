LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will be presenting the popular musical “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” June 5 through 9.

The production features a regional cast with the lead of Ariel played by Ryley Floyd. Floyd has been in numerous other Civic Center productions including “Wizard of Oz” and “A Robeson County Christmas Show.”

The production is directed by the theater’s resident artist, Kendrix Singletary, and includes many immersive projections and special effects. Singletary has directed all of the theater’s June musicals for the past ten years and is the creator and director of the theater’s very popular annual “Robeson County Christmas Show.”

Showtimes are at 7 p.m. on June 5-8; and matinee shows will be held at 1 p.m. June 8, and 3 p.m. on June 9.

Set under and above the high seas, “The Little Mermaid” tells the story of Ariel, an adventurous young mermaid who’s got a thing for disobeying the rules and following her heart. Ariel’s fascination with the human world often leads her to the sea surface, a zone that’s designated as “off-limits” by her father Triton, the sea king. One day while sneaking to the surface, Ariel witnesses a shipwreck and rescues Prince Eric, with whom she become instantly smitten. Furious at Triton’s inability to understand her love for the prince, Ariel runs away and strikes a deal with Ursula, Triton’s evil witch of a sister, to experience the life she dreams of on land.

Tickets

Tickets for individuals are $30 each. Seniors (60+) and military pay $27 per ticket and students $15. Group discount rates of $25 each for groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance are available by contacting the box office. The theater does not guarantee the authenticity of tickets purchased from any third-party reseller and recommends purchase of tickets directly through its box office, etix.com or its website to ensure ticket authenticity and pricing.

Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased online by going to the theater’s website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in-person or with a credit card or cash 1-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through its administrative offices on the theater’s second floor (enter on Fourth Street side), or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339. When available, tickets can also be purchased at the door. The theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales an hour prior to the performance.