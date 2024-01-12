LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will be holding auditions for two spring shows: Disney’s Little Mermaid and its annual My Time to Shine Talent Competition.

Little Mermaid auditions will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 26 and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 27. Potential callbacks will scheduled at 6 p.m. on Jan. 31.

Directed by Kendrix Singletary and based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. Performances will take place June 5 through June. 9 at the theater.

The theater’s 10th annual, hugely popular and very competitive talent competition includes all categories of talent from singing and dancing to instrumentalist. Auditions will be held to determine who gets to showcase on our stage, with more than $3,000 in cash prizes going to the top contestants.

New this year is the “My Time to Shine KIDS!” competition. The theater is adding a show for any talented individuals under the age of 16. Both shows will be held on March 30t from 1 to 7 p.m.

Auditions will be held at 6 p.m. on Feb. 9 and at 11 a.m. on Feb. 10.

Applications for the competition and the non-refundable $20 registration fee form must be submitted by 6 pm Feb. 2. Auditions are mandatory to compete, and incomplete applications will not be accepted.

A completed application and fee are required to audition. Talent competition applications can be downloaded from the theater’s website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com and emailed to [email protected] printed and dropped off or mailed to Carolina Civic Center, at 315 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton, 28358. Applications also may be picked up at the theater on weekdays between 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Applications and payments can also be mailed to the following address: Jonathan Brewington; 315 N. Chestnut Street; Lumberton, NC 28358.

For inquiries about the show and auditions, or to pay application fees over the phone, contact Brewington at 910-738-4339, ext. 2; or email him at [email protected]

Those who cannot attend the in-person auditions are asked to complete the audition form and then email a video of themselves reading the mandatory sides and singing their desired character song to [email protected]. At the beginning of the video, state name, age, something interesting about yourself and the character being auditioned for.