LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton continues its annual Bluegrass on the Blackwater concert series with the Darren Nicholson Band performing Oct. 19.

A GRAMMY nominee and winner of 13 International Bluegrass Music Association awards, Darren Nicholson has taken his own brand of mountain music around the world. A regular for years on the Grand Ole Opry out of Nashville and a founding member of acclaimed bluegrass group Balsam Range, Nicholson now spends his time recording, writing new songs and performing. This performance will feature a full band configuration, with Nicholson on guitar/mandolin and vocals along with upright bass, percussion, banjo and/or fiddle.

Based in Haywood County in the mountains of western North Carolina, Nicholson has appeared countless times, at the Ryman Auditorium, CMT, GAC, and many of the world’s most famous venues and networks. After concluding a 15-year tenure as a founding member of the award-winning bluegrass quintet, Balsam Range, Nicholson is taking the next step forward and releasing music of his own.

His new album, “Wanderer,” was released on June 23 to critical acclaim. Bluegrass Today called his No. 1 hit “Arkansas Without You” as “certainly in the running for top tracks of 2023.”

This performance is partially underwritten by a grant from the Robeson County Arts Council.