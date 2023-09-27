LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will bring a night of nostalgic entertainment to its historic setting on Sept. 30 with the Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra.

The Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra (PRSO), based in Baltimore, Maryland, is the leading professional ragtime orchestra in the United States. Under the direction of virtuoso Andrew Greene, PRSO recreates the syncopated stylings of a bygone era — Ragtime, theater, and dance music — along with underscoring classic silent films. This performance will feature several silent film shorts and a concert that features the group’s vocalist.

PRSO has performed at venues such as The Kennedy Center, The Library of Congress, The American Film Institute, historic theaters, major performing arts centers, universities and more across the United States. Their programs highlight the music of the late 1800s and early 1900s, with selections by composers such as Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, W.C. Handy, Eubie Blake, George M. Cohan, and of course, the King of Ragtime, Scott Joplin. Their silent film programs feature the biggest names of the day (Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd Laurel & Hardy, Douglas Fairbanks, and more), and have earned them worldwide recognition and fame.

Tickets for individuals are $30 and $27 for seniors (60-plus) and military. Tickets for students are $15. Group discount rates of $25 each for groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance are available by contacting the box office.

Tickets can be purchased anytime online through the theater’s website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased from 1 to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays by calling 910-739-4339 or visiting the theater’s offices. When available, they also can be purchased in the theater’s lobby starting one hour prior to the show.