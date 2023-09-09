RAEFORD — In 2019, Alfricka Bennett was depressed.

She’d lost a son in 2013 and had another son paralyzed by gun violence in 2016. She’d lost everything she had in hurricanes Matthew (2016) and Florence (2018). On top of all the loss, Bennett, a Scotland County native now living in Hoke County, had numerous and severe health problems.

“I had Type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure,” she said. “I was taking nine pills and two insulins every day. Then I ended up with pancreatitis and was in the hospital for six months.”

Bennett said that was the turning point for her. She knew that if she wanted to see her grandson grow up and be there for her family, she had to make some changes.

Bennett started researching healthy eating online and noticed that vegetarian and vegan options appeared frequently in her searches. She also learned that fruits, vegetables, herbs and spices can have healing effects on the body. From this research, she decided to go vegetarian and give up not only meat but sugar, starch, and processed foods.

Now, Bennett proclaims to be a walking testimony to the power of healthy eating. Since she changed her diet, she has won her battles against Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. She has also overcome breast cancer three times in this period. She is off all those medications and did not have to go through chemo and radiation for the cancer.

She credits these victories to healthy eating and said her triumph inspired her to write “E2Live,” a cookbook of healthy recipes.

“I thought my success might inspire someone else to try and achieve better health,” Bennett said. “If I can do it with all my issues, anyone can.”

While she is a vegetarian now, “E2Live” includes recipes that are not.

“These are recipes I cook for family and friends, and they’re not all vegetarians. You can still eat meat in a healthier way. I just don’t eat it myself,” she explained.

The cookbook, published in June 2023, is 60 pages of mouthwatering, yet healthy recipes like fried mushroom steak, salmon and asparagus, and a butternut squash/pinto bean bowl. There is also a section devoted to smoothies and a reference section that explains the healing properties of various herbs, spices, fruits and vegetables.

The book may be purchased in digital or paperback form from Amazon.