PEMBROKE — The Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke is hosting a murder mystery dinner theater show and silent auction for its fundraiser on Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. in the University Center Annex next door to GPAC.

Tickets are on sale now for “The Last Dance of Dr. Disco,” an audience-engaging murder mystery play. The play is set in the 1970s in a fictional dance studio, where owner Dr. Disco plots to take over the world. The show becomes interactive as characters mingle with the audience, who are eventually tasked with finding clues to guess the identity of the murderer.

The audience can join the fun by dressing in their favorite disco attire. The event will include dinner, a silent auction, photo ops, music and song selections from GPAC’s upcoming season, including The Beat Goes On, a tribute to the music of 70s icon Cher.

“The Last Dance of Dr. Disco” will be directed by Purple Door Productions director and producer Jeanne Koonce.

“This is going to be a fun-filled evening, and we are excited about working with Purple Door,” said James Bass, executive director of GPAC. “Jeanne and Purple Door do some entertaining, amazing murder mystery plays.”

Bass said working with Purple Door Productions on this event is also about collaboration. According to Bass, some UNCP theater students use their skills in productions at Purple Door, located on Fourth Street in Lumberton.

“We are excited to partner with them because supporting our local arts community is vital, and it’s great seeing our current and former theater students working in their field.”

Individual tickets are $125 each, and tables of 8 are $1,000. Businesses can sponsor tables and get their name on signage for the event for $1,500. All proceeds will fund operations at the GPAC.

For information about the dinner theater or to learn more about other GPAC events, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361. You can follow GPAC on social media on Facebook and Instagram. Season subscriptions are available through the GPAC Ticket Office.