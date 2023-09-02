PEMBROKE — The juried 9|9 Native South Art Exhibition, which celebrates American Indian artists throughout North Carolina, will be on display at the Museum of the Southeast American Indian from Sept. 9 through April 6.

Nancy Fields, museum director and curator, said the 9|9 Native South Art Exhibition gives visitors insight into the culture and history of Native Americans.

“These works represent native culture and identity,” Fields said. “A lot of these works dispel stereotypes. They are very authentic. They come from the heart. They reveal experience.”

The exhibit features many works of art, including compelling paintings, sculptures, beadwork and other genres of art. The museum will hold an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 9.

The museum is in Old Main on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Visitors can explore native identity and culture through a wide range of exquisite and compelling paintings, sculptures, beadwork and other genres of art. Many of the works are for sale.

For more information, call 910-521-6282.