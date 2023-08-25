PEMBROKE — The Givens Performing Arts Center is opening its 2023-24 Professional Artist Season and turning back time with a tribute to iconic artist Cher.

The show will be held on Sept. 29, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $19 to $29 for adults and $10 for children.

Lisa McClowry is the “spitting image” of Cher from her voice, walk, look, costumes and memorable stage performances. McClowry’s “The Beat Goes On” recreates fans’ favorite memories of the singer in her Vegas-style live performance. In addition, the show incorporates a live band, LED walls, video, multiple costume changes and audience participation.

From the 1960s, when Cher broke onto the scene with then-husband Sonny Bono, she has captivated the world of pop culture in music and film through the decades. Their songs “I’ve Got You Babe” and “Gypsies, Tramps, and Thieves” were radio staples. They continued into the 1970s with the Emmy-nominated “Sonny & Cher Show.”

In the 1980s, Cher exploded as a solo artist, performing on Broadway in “Come Back To The Five and Dime” and “Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean” in 1982. She starred in such 1980s classic movies as “Mask,” “Silkwood,” “Moonstruck” and “The Witches of Eastwick.” In 1987, she released her self-titled solo record and hit the Top 40 with “We All Sleep Alone” and “I Found Someone.”

In 1989, she returned with her “Heart of Stone” solo album and more radio hits with “Just Like Jesse James” and “If I Could Turn Back Time.” The 1990s saw Cher return with the hit song “Believe,” which earned a Grammy.

“Diversity is a big theme in this year’s season and we’re celebrating one of music’s most popular women,” said James Bass, executive director of GPAC. “This show is unbelievable. High energy, fun and unforgettable.”

Other performances coming in 2023 include the Broadway musical “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas,” “Ofrenda: A Dia De Los Muertos Celebration,” Lorrie Morgan with Jesse Keith Whitley, and the annual Holiday Extravaganza. For tickets and a complete list of upcoming events, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361.