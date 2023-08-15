Matthew Sasser | Anson Record

Wrestling memorabilia was available for the fans of professional wrestling young and old. A street fair all afternoon provided some tasty food and tons of wrestling merchandise for fans old and new, while Titan Championship Wrestling Entertainment had an awesome line-up of talented wrestlers to perform for the crowd at night.

Scout Funderburk dunks a deputy at the inaugural Andre the Giant Celebration at Rankin Museum of American Heritage on Saturday in Ellerbe.

The inaugural Andre the Giant Celebration at Rankin Museum of American Heritage on Saturday in Ellerbe was a hit. Ty Opengari is pictured with Mark Henry, Olympic weightlifter, strongman and prolific WWE wrestler.

Wrestlers gathered for a meeting prior to the main event at the inaugural Andre the Giant Celebration at Rankin Museum of American Heritage.

Shown is Andre the Giant's Wrestling Hall of Fame ring.

Robin Christensen, Andre the Giant's daughter, shown at a meet and greet at the inaugural Andre the Giant Celebration at Rankin Museum of American Heritage on Saturday in Ellerbe.

The inaugural Andre the Giant Celebration at Rankin Museum of American Heritage on Saturday in Ellerbe was a hit. Ty Opengari is pictured with Mark Henry, Olympic weightlifter, strongman and prolific WWE wrestler.

Wrestling memorabilia was available for the fans of professional wrestling young and old. A street fair all afternoon provided some tasty food and tons of wrestling merchandise for fans old and new, while Titan Championship Wrestling Entertainment had an awesome line-up of talented wrestlers to perform for the crowd at night.

Robin Christensen, Andre the Giant’s daughter, shown at a meet and greet at the inaugural Andre the Giant Celebration at Rankin Museum of American Heritage on Saturday in Ellerbe.

