MAXTON — The Lumbee Tribe of N.C. recently hosted a delegation of officers from the German Navy.

The team spent two days experiencing and learning about the tribal history and culture of the Lumbee people. The officers are stationed in Washington, D.C., and work in tandem with Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).

The connection with the Lumbee people followed a meeting with Lumbee tribal member and U.S. Naval Command Information Officer Robert Deese, who organized a presentation for National Native American Heritage Month.

After Kevin Melvin, the Lumbee Tribal Historic Preservation officer, presented to the team, the German Navy delegates planned a visit to the home of the Lumbee people.

The visit started with dinner at Fullers BBQ and a gift exchange. The officers and their families were gifted traditional baskets created by Cindy Locklear. The baskets were filled with prayer ties created by Melvin and his family.

The families of the officers presented Melvin with a goodie basket filled with German sweets and German Navy items.

During their stay, the German officers and their families visited Town Creek Indian Mound, near Mt. Gilead. At this historical site, the delegates were able to learn about the life and social structures of American Indians in this area which thrived well before pre-colonial history, according to a release from the Lumbee Tribe. Later that afternoon, the delegates spent the afternoon canoeing down the Lumber “Lumbee” River.

The tour started at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center. As an integral part of the identity of the Lumbee Tribe, exploring the “Lumbee” River gave the visitors an insight into the river, in which the Lumbee people are strongly culturally intertwined and which has impacted them both past and present.