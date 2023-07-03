LAURINBURG — Love can oftentimes come in many forms.

One local girl, Annaleigh Mace — daughter of Travis and Summer Mace of Laurinburg — decided to show her love by giving back through a lemonade stand.

“I have seen my aunt and uncle have lots of responsibilities with my sissy, and I want to help the moms and dads so they don’t have to spend so much money and the kids can have fun,” Annaleigh said.

On July 1, Annaleigh set up a lemonade stand featuring sweet treats such as cake pops in front of the Fierce Dance Company on Main Street in Laurinburg.

The 7-year-old is a student of the Fierce Dance, Diamonds, and Rubies, and often helps with the Fierce Abilities special needs class of which her cousin, Camdyn Norton is a member. Norton has a rare disability and is a member of the Fierce Allstars in the special needs class.

Norton has duplication of chromosome 19 and at the time of her birth in 2009, she was the only reported case in the world.

”Annaleigh and Camdyn have such a special bond,” Annaleigh’s mom, Summer, said.

Owner of Fierce Dance Allstar, Rebecca Heller, started the Fierce Abilities during the cheer season of 2022/2023.

“The class is designed for any special needs child regardless of disability or gender. It’s a chance for the children to feel like a normal child and to feel like they are a part of a team. Our motto for Fierce abilities: ‘I am Strong, I am Fierce, I am able,’ ”Summer said.

All the proceeds from the lemonade stand were given by Annaleigh to help parents offset some of the costs associated with expenses and the purchase of equipment for the Fierce Abilities Class.

Individuals or businesses who would like to sponsor Fierce Abilities or learn more about the Fierce Abilities Class, can contact Rebecca Heller at 910-905-0154.