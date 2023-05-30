The international sensation STOMP will perform Feb. 5 at the Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke as part of the 2023-2024 Professional Artist Series.

PEMBROKE — The Givens Performing Arts Center on The University of North Carolina at Pembroke campus is announcing the 2023-2024 Professional Artist Series, featuring show-stopping entertainment for the whole family.

The season opens with “The Beat Goes On,” a tribute to the living legend Cher on Sept. 29. The Broadway-style show features the award-winning singer/actress Lisa McClowry as Cher and is a career-spanning presentation with a full band and flamboyant costumes.

On Oct. 25, GPAC presents “Ofrenda: A Dia De Los Muertos Celebration.” The performance features El Ballet Folklorico, the nation’s premier Mexican folk-dance company and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar musicians. Ofrenda pays tribute to the traditional music and dances from different regions of Mexico, as well as songs from the Disney movie “Coco,” plus homages to Mexican artists, including Selena.

Broadway returns to GPAC on Nov. 20 with “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas.” Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley reunite to celebrate the holidays. The Tony Award-nominated musical is set in 1956 when the quartet comes together for one of the greatest jam sessions ever. It’s a fun-filled evening of holiday hits that audiences will celebrate the whole season.

The UNCP Music Department’s 15th annual Holiday Extravaganza returns on Dec. 1. Audiences can delight in a festive holiday program full of their favorite classics. Proceeds from the event help raise money for music scholarships at UNC Pembroke.

“Smokey & Me,” starring Tony Award-nominee Charl Brown, is a celebration of the hits of Smokey Robinson. Brown, who played Robinson on Broadway, brings stories, inspiration, and some of Smokey’s classic hits to life in the production on Jan. 19.

The Sofia Bulgarian Orchestra comes to GPAC on Jan. 31 as part of its U.S. Tour, followed by the international sensation STOMP on Feb. 5. The String Queens, featured performers on CBS Mornings, bring their classical remixes of contemporary songs on Feb. 28, and rounding out the season is Brass Transit, a tribute to the music of the band Chicago, will hit the stage March 21.

Appearing for UNCP Homecoming on Friday, Oct. 27, GPAC will present country songstress Lorrie Morgan with special guest Jesse Keith Whitley.

To see the entire season lineup and learn about other GPAC events, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361. You can also follow GPAC on social media on Facebook and Instagram. Season subscriptions are available now through the GPAC Box Office. Individual ticket sales will be announced on uncp.edu/gpac. For information, call 910.521.6361.