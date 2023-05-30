LAURINBURG — Scout Troop 420 sponsored by the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church presented Eli McCoy, son of Walker and Julie McCoy, his Eagle Scout award in a ceremony at McCoy Pond in the Sandhills of Scotland County on May 21, 2023.

McCoy is the 187th Eagle Scout of Troop 420 since it presented the Troop’s first Eagle Scout award in 1931.

During his Scouting years, McCoy served the troop as a quartermaster and senior patrol leader. He is a graduate of the Cape Fear Council, BSA’s National Youth Leadership Training Course (NYLT). The NYLT course centers around the concepts of what a leader must BE, what a leader must KNOW, and what a leader must DO. The key elements are then taught with a clear focus on HOW TO lead.

McCoy’s Eagle Scout Project demonstrated leadership through planning, building and placing bat habitat boxes at the Lumber River State Park in Wagram. McCoy was elected by fellow Scouts for membership in the Klahican Lodge, Order of the Arrow and is a Brotherhood member. The Order of the Arrow is Scouting’s honor camping society.

McCoy is a 2023 graduate of Scotland High School where he participated in wrestling, cross country, football and baseball. He was a member of the National Honor Society. Over the years, McCoy served the community as a volunteer for the Scotland County Highland Games, helped place flags in downtown Laurinburg during holidays and cleaned up yards following storms. He plans to continue his education at North Carolina State University, College of Engineering this fall.

Troop 420 welcomes the opportunity to accept new Scouts and individuals to help support the Troop 420 program. Cub Scout Pack 420 and Boy Scout Troop 420 have membership openings for boys ages 7 through 16. Contact David Harling at the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church for additional information about joining.