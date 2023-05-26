Cooper grows pineapple plant at Laurinburg home

LAURINBURG — Raise your hand if you think pineapples grow on trees.

Many of us think they do, but Betty Cooper of Laurinburg knows better. After all, she has a pineapple plant growing in her sunroom.

Cooper, who retired from the police department in 2011, has a passion for plants and gardening. Years ago, she decided to see what would happen if she tried to grow a pineapple. She cut the top, called a crown, off a store-bought one and placed it in some soil in a pot. She had several failed attempts, but she kept trying until she figured out that one has to cover the crown with soil right up to the leaves.

She said you also have to keep it moist and keep it out of the cold.

“It took that plant two years to mature and it produced one pineapple,” Cooper said. “But it was the sweetest, best pineapple I’ve ever had. We had an officer from Hawaii back then, and he tried it and said it tasted like home, like Hawaii.”

Her current plant is approaching two years old and began forming a fruit in March.

Cooper estimates it will be ready within a month because, “It’s starting to get really fragrant and that means it’s almost ready. It looked like a little pinecone when it first appeared.”

Cooper said she is excited because this plant is showing two new crowns that she hopes will produce two more tasty pineapples.

“That first plant never did this, so I’m going to wait and see what they do,” she said.