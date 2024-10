Mira Ward, a senior at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill made the Dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester with a 3.95 GPA. Her overall GPA is a 3.82. She is majoring in Exercise and Sports Science as well as Political Science with a minor in History. She is a 2019 graduate of Scotland High School. She is the daughter of Dennis and Jennifer Ward. After graduation, she plans on attending law school at The University of Maryland.