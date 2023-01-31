Congratulations to Laurinburg native Dr. Aaron Tyler Byrd on receiving his PhD in Molecular Biology from the University of Arizona. Aaron graduated from Scotland Early College High School in May of 2012 where he also received his Associate Degree in Science from Richmond Community College. Aaron then continued on to University of North Carolina at Pembroke where he studied Biology and graduated in May of 2015 with his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. Aaron took some time off from school where he worked at Duke University School of Medicine in the Department of Immunology under the guidance of Dr. Michael Krangel from September 2015 through July 2017. In 2017, Aaron was accepted to the University of Arizona where he went on to obtain his PhD in Molecular Biology. Aaron plans to pursue a career and pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. Aaron has applied to some of the top pharmaceutical companies in the country including Pfizer, Sanofi, and AstraZeneca. He is currently interviewing and looking to begin his career in the months to come.