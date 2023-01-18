One of the nicer things about living in North Carolina is the occasional sunny, mild day we get during the winter, like a surprise gift. On those days, you may want to get outside and work in the yard, to shake off those winter blues. One productive task you can undertake is tackling any invasive plants you may have in your yard, garden, or forestlands.

First off, what is an invasive plant? An invasive plant is a non-native plant that aggressively moves into natural areas at the expense of existing native plants. Many non-natives come from Asia (which is similar climatically to the US), and most have been intentionally planted by humans because they serve a specific purpose. One invasive plant everyone in the south is familiar with is the kudzu vine. This vine was imported in the late 1800s as an ornamental garden vine, before being recommended by agronomists as a plant that could help both control soil erosion and serve as livestock fodder. The vine now covers not only soil but cars, buildings, silos, light poles – anything that stands still long enough for it to grow over. As a result of the exuberant growth, native plants and wildlife habitat are lost, covered up by the broad leaves of the kudzu vine. According to some research, kudzu covers about 7.4 million acres, primarily in the southeast and Deep South.

While kudzu may be one of the most visible and well-known, there are many other invasive plants, and some may surprise you. Likely, you have some in your own yard. For example: Bradford pear (the escapees are particularly visible along Highway 1 from Richmond to Moore County, in the spring); Chinese privet, with its pungent smelling flowers; Japanese honeysuckle, with the sweet nectar that many a southern child has enjoyed; multiflora rose, lespedeza, and Tree of Heaven, to start a long list. Perhaps most common in our yards, mimosa, English ivy and nandina are all highly invasive. These plants, while not “evil” per se, become problems because we lack the climate or natural predators that keep them in check in their country of origin.

Now, I’m not here to dictate that everyone must immediately eradicate any and all invasive plants that may be in their yard. However, data has shown that approximately 25% of plants growing wild in the US are non-native species which have become established in natural areas. Very often, these plants out-compete for light, water, and/or nutrients with native plants.

You may ask yourself: if the non-natives produce food for wildlife, what’s the problem? In studying the impacts of non-native plants, it appears that while invasive plants may produce food that is attractive to wildlife, it’s often not good for them, and does not provide the nutrition native wildlife needs. A study in the mid-west found that birds nesting amid invasive plants fared less well compared to those in natural habitat. While many adult pollinators, such as butterflies, may find butterfly bush (yes, it’s on the list) attractive, butterfly bush supports almost no caterpillars, which are essential for rearing baby birds. By enabling invasive plant species, through planting or allowing them to spread into natural areas, we disrupt the essential web of life, on which all creatures depend.

Getting rid of invasive plants is no small task. They are invasive precisely because they are so successful at reproducing. The use of herbicides reduces much of the heavy work of digging a plant out by the roots, which are often large, extensive, and/or can re-grow even from a small piece accidentally left in the ground. Use a concentrated systemic herbicide (such as glyphosate, or other – look for “brush killer” on the label) and paint the cut stem or trunk immediately after cutting. The small cells in the stem that transport water and nutrients throughout the plant will move the applied herbicide down to the roots, reducing the potential of resprouting. The cells, once cut, quickly seal shut, so immediately apply the herbicide to the cut. You can, of course, spray the leaves of the plant as well, again with a systemic herbicide, however you may also spray non-target species, also killing them in the process. Be sure to follow all label directions when using any pesticide.

The fight against invasive plants is a war rather than a battle. The process is long, on-going, and there will often be set-backs. The reduction or removal of invasive plants is a worthy effort, as we strive to restore the ecological balance that supports native insects, birds, and wildlife.

For more information on controlling invasive species or what natives to plant, contact the NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center. Check out our website, and follow us on Facebook.