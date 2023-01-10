The Scotland High School 1977 4A State Championship Baseball Team sign has been updated by East Coast Signs to honor the late team member Frank Carmichael. Photo courtesy of Stuart Carmichael

The Scotland High School 1977 4A State Championship Baseball Team sign has been updated by East Coast Signs to honor the late team member Frank Carmichael.