The Wagram Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony took place on Dec. 8. The ceremony included carolers and a band singing holiday favorites while children danced.

“We have not had anything like this in at least 13 years that I’ve been here,” said Myra Stone from the Chamber of Commerce.

“This is the beginning of a re-beginning of Wagram,” said Wagram Mayor George Purcell. “Wake up Wagram, it’s our time to shine!”