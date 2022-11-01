Home Features HorrorSlam 2022 FeaturesLifeLifestyle HorrorSlam 2022 November 1, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print The Richmond County Rescue Squad hosted HorrorSlam 2022. There were six different matches throughout the night. Reigning champion Mike Mars defended his title against Oliver Sawyer. Hayley White | Daily Journal The Richmond County Rescue Squad hosted HorrorSlam 2022. There were six different matches throughout the night. Reigning champion Mike Mars defended his title against Oliver Sawyer. View Comments Laurinburg clear sky enter location 14.4 ° C 16 ° 11.8 ° 92 % 3.6kmh 0 % Fri 25 ° Sat 26 ° Sun 26 ° Mon 27 ° Tue 22 °