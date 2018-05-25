Laurinburg After Five looks to relocate

Exchange File photo A large crowd came out for the first Laurinburg After Five downtown in April, the event was such a success that the chamber of commerce hopes to move downtown permanently. Exchange File photo A large crowd came out for the first Laurinburg After Five downtown in April, the event was such a success that the chamber of commerce hopes to move downtown permanently.

LAURINBURG — The chamber of commerce hopes to move Laurinburg After Five downtown permanently next year.

The Laurinburg/Scotland County Chamber of Commerce requested an additional $1,000 in funding from city council on Tuesday to make the move possible.

The event was held downtown as part of the SpringFest last month and was an overwhelming success, which prompted Chris English, executive director of the chamber, to consider permanently moving Laurinburg After Five from its current location at the James L. Morgan Complex.

“It’s a different vibe downtown,” English said. “More people were mingling and there was a lot of activity having it downtown.”

English said that many of those who attended the concert during SpringFest mentioned they liked having Laurinburg After Five downtown even more.

Moving the concerts plays into the initiative to try and revitalize downtown, an effort in which chamber is involved.

“Laurinburg is a hub for the surrounding areas, people come from the different counties and many people don’t realize how much we have to offer surrounding counties,” English said. “The downtown area is a hub and we want to highlight and want to help expand the downtown.”

Council member Andrew Williamson said he missed the concert but was in town the next day and had numerous people come up and speak to him about it.

“Everything that I heard, it was a great success and I’m sorry I missed it,” Williamson said.

The chamber is hoping in the future to have kid-friendly activities, which was the only knock the event received, according to English.

The goal of moving the location of Laurinburg After Five is, like most events, to bring more people downtown, get them to spend their money in the city and shop with local businesses.

“We’re hoping that the more we have this event, not only will it bring in people from of out of town but also bring locals who may not have been downtown in a while back,” English said.

Laurinburg After Five will be having the next three events at the James L. Morgan Complex, the last event on Aug. 10 will return to downtown.

“We’re happy to have this year’s event start and end downtown,” English said. “It will also give a taste for what will be coming.”

Exchange File photo A large crowd came out for the first Laurinburg After Five downtown in April, the event was such a success that the chamber of commerce hopes to move downtown permanently. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1__DSC0005-1.jpg Exchange File photo A large crowd came out for the first Laurinburg After Five downtown in April, the event was such a success that the chamber of commerce hopes to move downtown permanently.

Eyeing move to downtown

By Katelin Gandee Staff reporter

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171