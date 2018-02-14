CHARLOTTE — Jessie Alma McRae McLaurin entered Heaven on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.

She was born to J.C. and Virginia McRae in Wadesboro on Dec. 2, 1931. She was married to B.W. (Mac) McLaurin for 52 years until his death in 2002.

Jessie lived many years in Laurinburg before moving to Charlotte in 2013 to be cared for by Michael and Catherine.

Catherine lovingly cared for her every need, frequently taking her to hair appointments, doctors, picking up prescriptions, watching television and having stimulating conversations. Their bond was very close as they frequently relied on each other in the daily challenges of life. They considered each other not daughter and mother-in-law but best friends.

Jessie worked many years for Scotland Memorial Hospital later serving as its business office manager. Her final medical assignment was to serve as the office manager for Dr. Mark Huckeriede. She later joined Mac in private business, most notability Mac’s Carpet and Flooring and later Second Hand Rose. Both businesses served the Laurinburg community for many years. Jessie was a proud member of the First Baptist Church and Laurinburg Lioness Club.

Through the years, she experienced victories and tragedies and in each case she remained strong in her faith. Jessie frequently visited elderly residents, sent cards, nurtured and gave advice to children, nephews, nieces and grandchildren. She seemed happiest when she was volunteering at the hospital or talking to friends and relatives.

Jessie is survived by two sons, Michael (Catherine) of Charlotte; Bob (Julie) of Jackson, Wy.; daughter Patti Findley of Laurinburg; eight grandchildren (one of which, Christopher Caulder, predecease his grandmother), 10 great-grandchildren, many nephews and nieces. She is also survived by two brothers Larry Griggs (Donna) of Lilesville; J.T. (deceased) and wife Myra of Rockingham; and Marley the dog.

Services will be Sunday, Feb. 18 with visitation from 2 until 3 p.m. and services beginning at 3 p.m. at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow in Hillside Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 883, Laurinburg, NC 28353, Scotland Memorial Hospital Foundation, 500 Lauchwood Drive, Laurinburg, NC 28352 or Habitat for Humanity, 12340 McColl Road, Laurinburg, NC 28352-7968.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.