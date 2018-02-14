Posted on by

Airport: Plant fails to comply


Staff Report

MAXTON — Railroad Friction Products has failed to submit a required fourth quarter water sample, the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport Commission announced in a public notice.

The violation is considered a “significant noncompliance” with national and local regulations during the period between July 1 to Dec. 31, 2017.

Officials said no adverse effects were observed to the Laurinburg-Maxton Wastewater Treatment Plant from the wastewater discharge violation. But the airport is required by state and federal laws to notify the public.

“They’re in a pre-treatment program and when they didn’t file it was a violation of their program,” said JoAnn Gentry, executive director of the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport.

