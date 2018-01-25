Arts Garden gets film series

LAURINBURG —The downtown Art Garden will be turned into a an outdoor movie theater this spring.

Scotland County Parks and Recreation Department plans to start a film series in April at the sculpture-filled park at the corner of Church and Main streets.

Bryan Graham, county Parks and Rec. director, unveiled the film series at this month’s Laurinburg City Council meeting. Graham said the goal is purpose of the program is to bring the community together and enhance the quality of life.

“We want to give movies for different audiences,”Graham said. “There will be something for everyone.”

The movies are free and open to the public. The series will include a trio of movies in the spring and three more playing in the fall. The department also plans to have local performers serve as opening acts for the films.

There will be concessions available, such as popcorn and candy.

The movies will be projected onto a wall of the A. B. Gibson Education Center that faces the garden.

The program had a trial run in December, playing the “Polar Express.”

Daniel Walters, Laurinburg’s downtown development coordinator, said the city would help recreation officials in any way the municipality can.

“I think it’s a great thing to bring the community downtown,” Walters said. “It brings people downtown in the spring and fall.”

Several downtown businesses expressed enthusiasm for the project.

“I like anything new,” said Joyce Williams, a sales associate at Scotland Bling. “We’re always excited to get things downtown.”

Chad Lowery, a server at 215 on Main, thinks the series could bring more customers to the downtown restaurant.

“People get hungry and we’re one of the only restaurants downtown,” Lowery said, “I think the town needs a lot more to do.”

The first film, planned for April 28 is “A Dog’s Purpose” which was released last year. Graham said it was chosen because it was “a great family movie.” It is based on a dog who looks to discover his purpose in life through several lifetimes as different dogs with different owners, Graham said.

The second movie, planned for May, will be an unnamed classic film.

The final movie of the spring series will play in June and will be “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”, which is still currently in theaters and is a remake of the classic 1995 movie.

“I think it’s a great way to end, with a big blockbuster,” Graham said.

Graham said the film series also allows him a chance to highlight many of the activities of Parks and Rec.

“We want to encourage people to get involved with the county,” Graham said.

For information, contact Bryan Graham at 910-277-2585.

Courtesy photo People sit on blankets to watch “Polar Express” at the Art Garden during the Christmas holiday. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_20171216_180343.jpg Courtesy photo People sit on blankets to watch “Polar Express” at the Art Garden during the Christmas holiday. Courtesy photo Close up of the projection of the “Polar Express” that was shown in the Art Garden during the Christmas holiday. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_20171216_180951.jpg Courtesy photo Close up of the projection of the “Polar Express” that was shown in the Art Garden during the Christmas holiday.

By Katelin Gandee Staff reporter

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171

