Local sorority holds bench dedication

WAGRAM — The Alpha Alpha Phi Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., has launched a new initiative to serve older residents.

The initiative is called S.E.A.T.Z, stands for Serving Elderly Adults Through Zeta, will allow the sorority to place benches in community areas where elderly adults are known to commune.

This includes, neighborhoods, parks, senior centers, and assistant living facilities.

The sorority placed the first bench Monday on Wagram’s Main Street as part of a Global Day of Service. The women of Zeta Phi Beta celebrate this day internationally.

The chapter plans to place benches throughout Hoke, Richmond, and Scotland Counties.

“I am proud to be a part of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.,” chapter President Valerie Sincalir said, “And even prouder to serve to serve the Alpha Alpha Phi Zeta Chapter of Laurinburg.”

For nformation or to be a seat donor contact the chapter at zetasoflaurinburg@gmail.com

