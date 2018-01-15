Scholarships to help education students

LAURINBURG – Applications are now available for the Jane Graham McKay and Katherine Hill McKay Scholarship.

Scholarships will go to North Carolina students pursuing an undergraduate degree in education, with an emphasis on elementary education. Preference will be given to students from Scotland County or students attending St. Andrews University in Laurinburg. Scholarship opportunities are also available to members of Laurinburg Presbyterian Church where the McKays attended church.

The deadline to apply is March 2.

Prospective applicants should visit the Foundation For The Carolinas’ online scholarships portal at https://fftcscholarships.communityforce.com.

For information, contact Qiana Austin, Vice President and Scholarships Program Officer, Foundation For The Carolinas, 704.973.4535 or qaustin@fftc.org.

The McKay Scholarship fund was established at Foundation For The Carolinas by the late sisters, both former public school teachers who wanted education to be an important part of their legacy.

Foundation currently manages nearly 150 scholarship programs on behalf of donors and fund holders.