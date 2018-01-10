Music of Harry Potter coming to Cole

HAMLET — All aboard the Hogwarts Express for a musical adventure.

The Charlotte Symphony will perform “The Musical World of Harry Potter” Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium.

The hour-long show features music from all the Harry Potter films. It will be led and narrated by Christopher James Lees, conductor of the symphony.

Cole Auditorium Director Joey Bennett said he is pleased for the Charlotte Symphony to return to the area. The symphony last played in Hamlet in 2011.

Richmond Community College, the Cole Auditorium and the Charlotte Symphony partnered on the project to bring the performances to a rural community. The show is funded by a grant secured by the symphony.

The concert was originally is part of the Lollipops Series held at the Knight Theatre at the Levine Center for the Arts in Charlotte. The performances are designed for children to show them the joys of live symphonic music.

“There is always something magical about bringing a full symphony to the community,” Bennett said in a statement. “It is something that we haven’t been able to do for a while, and we are excited to be able to have this symphony return.”

There will be pre-concert activities planned for the children attending the performance, including a create-your-own magical conductor’s baton.

“The highlight of the night will be famous music, but anytime the symphony plays live, it is always a delight for any music fan,” Bennett said.

Tickets are first-come-first-serve and are $5 each. Advanced ticket reservations are not necessary. The performance is also not part of Cole’s DeWitt Performing Arts Series, so additional tickets will be required.

The Robert L. and Elizabeth S. Cole Auditorium Community Center is at 1042 W Hamlet Ave.

For information about the show, call 910-410-1691.

http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Unknown.jpeg