Maxton mom, daughter killed in wreck

A driver has been charged in an accident that killed a Maxton mother and daughter on Monday, according to the state Highway Patrol.

Jessica Oxendine, 33, and her daughter Brianna Scott, 13 of Noa Drive in Maxton died on impact. Oxendine’s 8-year-old son was airlifted to a hospital in Chapel Hill in serious condition and is the custody of his father, the patrol said.

Rudolph Freeman, 51, of 825 Oakgrove Church Road, Lumberton, was charged with two counts of death my motor vehicle and wreckless driving.

Freeman was driving a Ford Super Duty truck on Deep Branch Road, just before 8 a.m., when his vehicle ran off the road, he over corrected and crossed the center line striking a Honda Sedan head-on killing the driver and passenger and injuring one, Cory Lowery with the state Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

“At first we didn’t know the circumstances, we didn’t know one was so young,” Lowery. “It takes a toll on you, especially when you have kids.”

Freeman and both children involved in the two-car accident were wearing seat belts, Oxendine was not.

“The boy was transported to Chapel Hill,” Lowery said. “He is going to be fine.”

Freeman is expected in court on March 13.